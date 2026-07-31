Opposition protests disrupt Lok Sabha Question Hour for second consecutive week

The Lok Sabha was unable to complete Question Hour on Friday for the second consecutive week as Opposition members continued sloganeering over the alleged NEET paper leak and claims of theft of donations at the Ram Temple.
Question Hour is held in the Lok Sabha between 11 am and noon, with ministers answering up to 20 listed questions orally. Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the House has not functioned for more than 10 minutes during Question Hour.
Speaker Om Birla has repeatedly appealed to Opposition members to allow Question Hour to proceed smoothly, stressing that it is an important mechanism for MPs to hold the government accountable. He has also expressed regret that disruptions were being carried out in a “pre-planned” manner.
Although the Lok Sabha held a 10-hour discussion on the Bill amending the anti-paper leak law, it was unable to conduct either Question Hour or Zero Hour, during which members raise matters of public importance.
On Thursday, the House also passed a Bill making disrespect towards the national song Vande Mataram a punishable offence following a brief debate amid continued slogan-shouting by Opposition members.
(With inputs from PTI)