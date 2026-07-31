Opposition protests disrupt Lok Sabha Question Hour for second consecutive week

The Lok Sabha was unable to complete Question Hour on Friday for the second consecutive week as Opposition members continued sloganeering over the alleged NEET paper leak and claims of theft of donations at the Ram Temple.

Question Hour is held in the Lok Sabha between 11 am and noon, with ministers answering up to 20 listed questions orally. Since the Monsoon Session began on July 20, the House has not functioned for more than 10 minutes during Question Hour.