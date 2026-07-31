'PM working on reel-making skills as Centre passes eyewash legislation': Jairam Ramesh on Odisha exam breach

Stating that news of another paper leak is emerging from former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's home state Odisha, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday said merely mandating stronger punishments or designating courts as 'fast-track' is not sufficient, and a more hones conversation is needed on corruption in the education system.

Jairam Ramesh said the prime minister is working on his reel-making skills, and the Union government is passing its "eyewash legislation" on fast-track special courts, while the alleged sharing of an Odisha medical examination quesion paper on WhatsApp has come to the fore.

A question paper of the Odisha University of Health Sciences' postgraduate examination was found circulating on WhatsApp, even while the exam was underway on 27th July, Ramesh said on X.

"The Congress' consistent stance -- in 2024 and now in 2026 -- has been that merely mandating stronger punishments for paper leaks or designating courts as 'fast-track' is not sufficient," the Congress general secretary (communications) said.

"We need to have a larger, more honest conversation on the commercialisation and corruption in our education system.

That was the spirit of the student movement, one which the Modi Government must honour," he said.

Amid nationwide outrage over the alleged NEET paper leak, photographs of a question paper of the All Odisha Medical PG Examination was found forwarded on a social media platform on July 27, when the theory exam of a subject of the 2023-26 batch PG students was underway, according to officials.