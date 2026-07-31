Power corridor | Priyanka, Kalyan banter on Didi’s past

A light-hearted exchange outside Parliament on Thursday turned into a trip down political memory lane sorts as Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee told Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that the Congress would not have been in its current position had Mamata Banerjee not been forced out of the party nearly three decades ago. The banter unfolded near the Makar Dwar, where Kalyan Banerjee, currently suspended from the Lok Sabha, has been staging a one-man protest.
Debate on Ayodhya temple theft sought
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday submitted a formal notice under Rule 267, seeking the suspension of the listed business to discuss alleged financial irregularities, embezzlement, and donation looting linked to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. In his notice addressed to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General, Surjewala urged the chair to set aside all pre-scheduled legislative work for an urgent, high-priority debate for accountability.
Privilege notice on Rahul for ‘bad language’
BJP MP Anurag Thakur on Thursday submitted a notice of breach of privilege and contempt of the House to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for what he termed as “use of unparliamentary and derogatory language and levelling grave and unsubstantiated allegations” against Home Minister Amit Shah. In the three-page notice, Thakur also requested Birla to refer this matter to the Privilege Committee for a detailed inquiry and appropriate action, including a direction to Gandhi to tender an unconditional apology.