Punjab expands Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana, adds Khatu Shyam, Salasar, Vrindavan to pilgrimage list

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday announced the expansion of the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana, under which the state government will facilitate free pilgrimages to Khatu Shyam, Salasar, Vrindavan and Rishikesh from August 1.
The state government will bear the entire cost of the pilgrimage, including transportation from devotees’ homes, boarding, lodging and return travel, Mann said while addressing the “Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv De Naam” programme in Mohali.
Mann said the scheme already covers pilgrimages to the Golden Temple, Anandpur Sahib, Haridwar and Rishikesh. With the expansion, devotees will also be able to visit Salasar Dham, Khatu Shyam and Vrindavan under the scheme.
“The Punjab Government has expanded the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojna under which pilgrims are being facilitated to visit major religious destinations, including Golden Temple, Anandpur, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Salasar Dham and Khatu Shyam from August 1. Vrindavan will also be included under the scheme,” Mann said.
He said people across Punjab had given a positive response to the initiative, which aims to preserve the state’s religious legacy. Mann added that attempts by “divisive forces” to create divisions among people on sectarian lines would not succeed in Punjab.
He said the government would organise the “Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv De Naam” programme in 22 cities across the state to spread the message of Lord Shiva during the ongoing holy month of Saavan.
“The sole objective is that during the ongoing holy month of Saavan, people across Punjab immerse themselves in devotion to Lord Shiva,” he said.
Mann said the state government provides free transport, boarding and lodging facilities to pilgrims, with arrangements made to pick them up from their homes and safely drop them back after the pilgrimage.
Highlighting other government initiatives, Mann said women across Punjab had started receiving financial assistance under the Maavan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna from July 1. Under the scheme, every eligible woman receives Rs 1,000 per month, while women belonging to Scheduled Castes receive Rs 1,500 per month.
He said 32 lakh women received the benefit on July 1 and more than 40 lakh women would receive financial assistance on August 1 as a token of gratitude from the state government.
Mann urged people to remain vigilant, alleging that opposition parties would discontinue welfare schemes if they came to power. He said the government had shut down 19 toll plazas, resulting in savings of nearly Rs 70 lakh daily for the public.
He also said the Punjab government had provided more than 68,000 government jobs to youth through a transparent process. He added that 90 per cent of households were receiving free electricity, farmers were getting daytime power supply, around 44,000 km of roads were being constructed and several other welfare initiatives were being implemented.
Mann further said the Punjab government had launched the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, which provides cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh annually to every resident family in the state.
He claimed that Punjab was the first state in India to offer such comprehensive healthcare coverage, reducing the financial burden on people while ensuring quality healthcare services.
“This historic initiative aims to provide universal healthcare to every family in the state. So far, people have already availed cashless treatment worth more than Rs 650 crore under the scheme,” Mann said.