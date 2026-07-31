Punjab expands Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana, adds Khatu Shyam, Salasar, Vrindavan to pilgrimage list

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday announced the expansion of the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana, under which the state government will facilitate free pilgrimages to Khatu Shyam, Salasar, Vrindavan and Rishikesh from August 1.

The state government will bear the entire cost of the pilgrimage, including transportation from devotees’ homes, boarding, lodging and return travel, Mann said while addressing the “Ek Shaam Bhagwan Shiv De Naam” programme in Mohali.

Mann said the scheme already covers pilgrimages to the Golden Temple, Anandpur Sahib, Haridwar and Rishikesh. With the expansion, devotees will also be able to visit Salasar Dham, Khatu Shyam and Vrindavan under the scheme.

“The Punjab Government has expanded the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojna under which pilgrims are being facilitated to visit major religious destinations, including Golden Temple, Anandpur, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Salasar Dham and Khatu Shyam from August 1. Vrindavan will also be included under the scheme,” Mann said.

He said people across Punjab had given a positive response to the initiative, which aims to preserve the state’s religious legacy. Mann added that attempts by “divisive forces” to create divisions among people on sectarian lines would not succeed in Punjab.