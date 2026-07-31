Saffron-clad Pappu Yadav enacts 'chanda chori' at Opposition protest in Parliament complex

Independent MP Pappu Yadav and other Opposition leaders staged a symbolic protest in the Parliament complex on Friday, enacting an alleged “theft” of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi joined the protest, which also targeted the police action against student demonstrators during their July 20 march to Parliament.

The INDIA bloc MPs demanded Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation and questioned his absence from Parliament proceedings.

The lawmakers staged the demonstration outside Makar Dwar, raising slogans including “Amit Shah istifa do”, “Amit Shah sadan mein aao” and “chadhawa chor, gaddi chorh”.