Shehzad Poonawalla drops BJP from X bio, sparks buzz over possible exit

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday fuelled speculation about his political future after removing any reference to the BJP from his bio on X.

However, there has been no official confirmation of his quitting the party.

His updated bio now reads, "Religion, Islam, Culture, Hindu, ideology-Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi." Poonawalla also shared a screenshot of the revised bio on X.