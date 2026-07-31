Shehzad Poonawalla drops BJP from X bio, sparks buzz over possible exit

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Friday fuelled speculation about his political future after removing any reference to the BJP from his bio on X.
However, there has been no official confirmation of his quitting the party.
His updated bio now reads, "Religion, Islam, Culture, Hindu, ideology-Bhartiya, Author: GST ki Yatra; Lifelong follower of PM Narendra Modi." Poonawalla also shared a screenshot of the revised bio on X.
The development comes days after he hinted at stepping away from the BJP, saying the time had come to move on from active politics.
On Friday, he reposted videos of interviews in which he made those remarks, further fuelling speculation over a possible exit from the party.
(With inputs from PTI)