Tamil Nadu man reunites with mother after 23 years following rescue from alleged bonded labour in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A Tamil Nadu man who went missing 23 years ago after leaving home following a quarrel with his younger brother has reunited with his 68-year-old mother in Punjab after being rescued from alleged bonded labour.

Prakaasam, now known as Prakash, left his home in Coimbatore in 2003 at the age of 16. He made one phone call from Chennai about two months later and then disappeared. His family searched for him for years before presuming he was dead.

According to Sukhpal Singh of Apna Farz Seva Society in Patiala, Prakash was rescued in 2022 after a video allegedly showing him being held captive at a dairy farm near Amritsar, close to the Indo-Pakistan border, surfaced. He was brought to the NGO's shelter home in Lachkani village.

The NGO alleged that Prakash had been held as a bonded labourer for more than 18 years. He was allegedly forced to work without wages under CCTV surveillance during the day and was locked in a room and chained at night, where he slept with cattle. He was given only two meals a day while looking after livestock.

The NGO said Prakash had lost his mental balance because of the conditions in which he was allegedly confined. As his condition gradually improved, he could utter only fragments such as "Tamil Nadu" and "Prakasam", making it difficult to trace his family.