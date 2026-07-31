Two dozen Indians still working with Russian Army, says MEA; warns against 'unscrupulous' recruitment agents

NEW DELHI: India on Friday said around two dozen Indian nationals continue to remain with the Russian Army and that efforts are underway to secure their release. The government also once again cautioned people against accepting high-risk overseas job offers offered by unscrupulous agents and recruitment agencies.

So far, 139 Indian nationals have been released from the Russian Army and repatriated to India, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday. "We have been following up with the Russian side for the release of the remaining Indian nationals with the Russian Army. Our efforts have led to the release of 139 Indian nationals so far.

"We continue to pursue the release of around two dozen Indian nationals who reportedly joined and still remain with the Russian Army. We once again caution our people against job offers that are fraught with risks and made by unscrupulous individuals or agencies," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly media briefing.