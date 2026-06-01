Army initiates court martial against Major General, others in the Kapurthala job scam

CHANDIGARH: In a five-year-old case of allegedly accepting bribes to select officer candidates for the armed forces at the Service Selection Centre in Kapurthala of Punjab, the Army has started court-martial proceedings against a Major General and other officers.

The case dates back to a 2021 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into alleged bribery and corruption in army recruitment through Service Selection Boards.

Following an initial probe by Military Intelligence into certain officers allegedly accepting illegal gratification, the Additional Directorate General of Discipline and Vigilance at Army Headquarters approached the CBI in 2021 for a detailed investigation into the scam.

At that time, the investigating agency had registered a case against 23 alleged accused including army personnel and civilians in connection with alleged irregularities at various SSB centres, including Kapurthala.

The searches were then conducted at around 30 locations across the country including Delhi, Kapurthala, Bathinda, Kaithal, Palwal, Lucknow, Bareilly, Gorakhpur, Visakhapatnam, Jaipur, Guwahati and Jorhat and the agency had reportedly recovered incriminating material during the investigation.