As cancer incidences expected to increase 75% by 2050, world will see 100 million staff shortage: Lancet

New Delhi: The world will face a cancer workforce crisis with a global shortfall of 100 million staff by 2050 as there will be a 75% hike in cancer incidences during that period, said a new Lancet report.

The report, published in the Lancet Oncology Commission on Cancer Workforce: A Global Crisis, produced by an international team of cancer experts, predicts a 75% increase in cancer incidence by 2050, which means 35 million people annually within the next 25 years will be diagnosed with cancer, with an estimated 19 million deaths.

However, the report said that in sharp contrast to these growing cancer numbers, there will be a global shortfall of 100 million cancer care workers by 2050.

It found the largest gaps will be in nursing and community health workers (about 68 million) and cancer diagnostic staff (about 16 million), threatening to overwhelm health systems as the global cancer burden continues to rise.

Global experts urge investing in the global cancer workforce now to avert 170 million cancer deaths between 2030 and 2050 and deliver $120 trillion in economic benefits, yielding a $4 return for every $1 invested.

The report, released at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology conference in Chicago, also predicted that over 70% of these new cancers will occur in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).

Currently, while one in three cancer cases are undiagnosed worldwide, more than 60% or two in three remain undiagnosed in certain parts of Africa.