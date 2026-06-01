Bastar woman tribal leader recalls decades of pain as Maoist shadows recede from Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: For nearly four decades, the breathtaking natural beauty of south Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, defined by its scenic valleys and lush forests, remained trapped under the shadow of fear.

In these remote tribal pockets, human lives were dictated at gunpoint.

Development was a distant dream, and any voice raised in resistance was brutally silenced. For tribal residents like Janaki Kawasi, a local leader from Milampalli village in Sukma district’s Konta Block, the tears once shed in grief have finally turned into tears of relief.

"Today, there is no fear of terror in our eyes," Janaki shared during the recent “Ujar Bastar” program held at the Badal Academy in Jagdalpur, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. "We see the footsteps of democracy, peace, and development finally approaching our region,” she added.

Janaki’s family represents the profound human cost of the decades-long insurgency.