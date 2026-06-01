CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke to return to India, says he expects arrest; plans protest seeking Pradhan’s resignation

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the viral satirical movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), will return to India on June 6 to launch a peaceful protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over issues related to NEET, CBSE and CUET examinations.

Dipke said he expects to be arrested upon arrival at Delhi airport but insisted the protest would go ahead regardless. He said the movement is protected under constitutional rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.

"I will most likely be arrested at the airport," he told news agency PTI, adding that the campaign would continue pressing for accountability in the education system. He has demanded that Pradhan take "moral responsibility" and step down from office.

"We will keep asking for the resignation, and we won't stop until he resigns," he said.

The CJP founder said the protest will focus on grievances related to competitive and school-level examinations, which he claims have adversely affected millions of students.