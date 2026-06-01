CM Nayab Singh Saini meets with Punjab preacher with eye on solo election battle

CHANDIGARH: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini paid a courtesy visit to Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon, the chief of the Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB), at the dera headquarters in Beas near Amritsar on Sunday.

This visit has a deep political significance, as the BJP in all likelihood will fight the upcoming 2027 assembly elections solo and is closely aligning with the identical visit by newly appointed Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Dera Beas claims to have millions of followers cutting across religious lines, drawing heavily from both rural and urban Sikhs and Hindus. This high-profile meeting was being described as a goodwill interaction and a courtesy call on the part of the Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini seeking the blessings and guidance of Dhillon.

Saini also interacted with locals and traders of Circular Road Market of Kapurthala. Saini said the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party are working in tandem and share similar ideologies. He also expressed concern about law and order situation during the recently held municipal polls in Punjab.