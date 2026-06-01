ESIC rolls out feedback system for patients across India.

NEW DELHI: In a bid to ensure quality and transparency in its health care delivery, the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under the Labour and Employment ministry on Monday rolled out a feedback system for patients across the country.

The comprehensive Centralised Online Patient Feedback System across all the ESIC hospitals and dispensaries nationwide is aimed at facilitating corrective action.

An official release from the Ministry said, “This digital initiative empowers Insured Persons (IPs) and beneficiaries to seamlessly share their healthcare experiences, raise specific concerns, and provide actionable suggestions for institutional improvement. The platform is designed to capture direct citizen feedback on critical service parameters, notably the cleanliness of the facility, the behaviour of the medical staff, and the availability of requisite medicines.”

The user-friendly interface requires patients to simply scan the QR code using their mobile devices, enter their IP Number, rate their experience, and submit their feedback in a matter of seconds.

“There will be a real-time validation of IP details through an OTP verification process and strict mechanisms for duplicate feedback prevention,” the release said. Furthermore, the feedback platform itself provides comprehensive multilingual support to effectively cater to India's diverse workforce.