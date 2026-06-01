ESIC rolls out feedback system for patients across India.

NEW DELHI: In a bid to ensure quality and transparency in its health care delivery, the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) under the Labour and Employment ministry on Monday rolled out a feedback system for patients across the country.
The comprehensive Centralised Online Patient Feedback System across all the ESIC hospitals and dispensaries nationwide is aimed at facilitating corrective action.
An official release from the Ministry said, “This digital initiative empowers Insured Persons (IPs) and beneficiaries to seamlessly share their healthcare experiences, raise specific concerns, and provide actionable suggestions for institutional improvement. The platform is designed to capture direct citizen feedback on critical service parameters, notably the cleanliness of the facility, the behaviour of the medical staff, and the availability of requisite medicines.”
The user-friendly interface requires patients to simply scan the QR code using their mobile devices, enter their IP Number, rate their experience, and submit their feedback in a matter of seconds.
“There will be a real-time validation of IP details through an OTP verification process and strict mechanisms for duplicate feedback prevention,” the release said. Furthermore, the feedback platform itself provides comprehensive multilingual support to effectively cater to India's diverse workforce.
To translate patient feedback into immediate administrative action, the system integrates robust, role-based digital dashboards. This enables continuous, real-time performance monitoring across three distinct administrative tiers - Headquarters Level, Regional Offices Level and local ESI Health Facilities Level.
Crucially, the system is programmed to identify critical issues by automatically flagging any service rating below three. “This automated alert mechanism ensures that relevant authorities can facilitate timely and targeted corrective actions,” it said.
Additionally, the platform supports the performance ranking of all healthcare facilities ensuring culture of continuous improvement, healthy competition, and strict institutional accountability, the release added.
Three feedback channels created for the beneficiaries:
Automated SMS links: A direct feedback link is sent via SMS to the insured Person immediately after they avail services through the ESIC HIS (Dhanwantri) Module.
On-site QR Codes: Beneficiaries can quickly share their feedback by scanning QR codes displayed on customized, multilingual posters prominently placed at all OPDs and hospital locations.
Web portal: Feedback can also be submitted directly through the official ESIC website.