IAF chief in France to advance mega Rafale deal; indigenous weapons integration a key condition

NEW DELHI: Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh arrived in France on Monday for a four-day visit as India prepares to formally trigger negotiations for a mega Rafale fighter acquisition programme, one of the biggest combat aircraft deals currently in the pipeline.

The IAF chief will hold talks with senior French military officials and visit Dassault Aviation, maker of the Rafale and European missile giant MBDA, which supplies the IAF with key weapons including the Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile (BVRAAM), the MICA air-to-air missile and the SCALP deep-strike cruise missile. He is expected to return on June 5.

The visit comes as New Delhi finalises the Letter of Request (LoR) to France, expected to be dispatched within days to formally trigger negotiations for the proposed government-to-government acquisition.

The LoR will convey India’s operational, industrial and weapons integration requirements and seek a formal response from Paris. Once France responds, the programme will move to the Contract Negotiation Committee (CNC) stage, where commercial, contractual and production terms will be negotiated before approval by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS).

Sources in the defence establishment said New Delhi has made it clear to the French side that indigenous weapons integration is a firm requirement and will be a key condition in the forthcoming negotiations.

‘The integration of indigenous weapons is a non-negotiable requirement for us. The modalities will be worked out during negotiations but there is broad understanding on the issue. The Air Chief’s visit will also provide an opportunity to take those discussions forward,’ the source said.