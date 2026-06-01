India, Australia step up defence ties with supplies pact, undersea surveillance push

New Delhi - India and Australia on Monday agreed to develop a defence supplies and services pact, while stepping up cooperation in maritime surveillance, undersea domain awareness and military interoperability as the two Quad partners deepen strategic coordination in the Indo-Pacific.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles co-chaired the second India-Australia Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in New Delhi, barely eight months after their inaugural meeting in Australia. Marles arrived describing the two countries as “top-tier security partners.”

A key outcome of the dialogue was the decision to begin work on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the provision of defence articles and services, which the two sides described as the next step in deepening defence-industrial collaboration. The ministers also welcomed Australia’s first defence trade mission to India and the Australia-India Defence Industry Roundtable, both held in October last year.

Sources said that the MoU’s specifics are still to be negotiated but it is expected to provide a framework for closer defence-industrial cooperation, including potential collaboration in defence manufacturing, sustainment and supply chains.

Maritime security dominated the agenda as the two sides agreed to progress collaborative maritime domain awareness activities by maritime patrol aircraft and explore opportunities to enhance undersea domain awareness, while encouraging further cooperation between the Indian Coast Guard and Australia’s Maritime Border Command.