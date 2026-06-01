Insider track | Lunch meet that changed the chair

Repatriation with a message

The premature repatriation of CBI Joint Director Vidya Jayant Kulkarni to her Tamil Nadu cadre is being viewed in official circles as more than a routine administrative decision. The Centre’s order places her under the “extended cooling off” provision in paragraph 14.2 of the IPS Tenure Policy, a condition that senior police officers say makes the move unusual. While the official reason cited is personal grounds, attention has turned to the timing of the transfer, coming soon after the formation of the Vijay government. Officials believe Kulkarni’s experience in a premier central agency could prove useful to the new administration. There is also a view that she could serve as an important channel of coordination between Chennai and New Delhi.