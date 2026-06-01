Insider track | Lunch meet that changed the chair

As Karnataka moves towards a smooth power transition on June 3, Congress insiders say the decisive breakthrough on D K Shivakumar’s elevation came not in a formal meeting last week, but over Rahul Gandhi’s lunch with Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar had been summoned to Delhi by the high command, with discussions centred on a cabinet reshuffle and MLC nominations. Aides say Rahul’s first meeting with Siddaramaiah offered no hint of a leadership change, leaving the latter reassured. Rahul returned for another round after lunch, having conferred with Sonia and Priyanka. This time, he reportedly asked the CM to step aside, leaving him stunned. Insiders say Sonia and Priyanka’s intervention ultimately settled the vexing matter.
Electric arrival triggers banter
A light-hearted exchange between two Union Ministers stole the spotlight after Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary’s interaction with the state’s MPs at Ashoka Hotel in New Delhi. As leaders gathered at the departure porch following the meeting, JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh, better known as Lalan Singh, noticed that BJP leader Giriraj Singh’s vehicle had just arrived. What caught his attention was that the car was a brand-new electric model. Lalan Singh jokingly reminded his colleague of PM Narendra Modi’s advice against purchasing new vehicles as part of austerity measures. The Minister was heard clarifying that he bought the vehicle six months before the advisory, drawing laughter from those present.
Congress Rajya Sabha race widens
As Rajya Sabha nominations draw closer, Congress circles buzz with speculation. Among the names in circulation is Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila, who could secure a seat in the Upper House from Karnataka, where the party is expected to win three seats. One seat appears reserved for Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Karnataka minister K J George is also in contention, insiders saying he is not keen on continuing in the state government. Lobbying remains intense in Jharkhand, where Congress is expected to secure one of two seats. Pawan Khera, Rajesh Thakur, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu and Subodh Kant Sahay remain under discussion, while state Congress in charge K Raju’s preference for a local face keeps the contest open.
Repatriation with a message
The premature repatriation of CBI Joint Director Vidya Jayant Kulkarni to her Tamil Nadu cadre is being viewed in official circles as more than a routine administrative decision. The Centre’s order places her under the “extended cooling off” provision in paragraph 14.2 of the IPS Tenure Policy, a condition that senior police officers say makes the move unusual. While the official reason cited is personal grounds, attention has turned to the timing of the transfer, coming soon after the formation of the Vijay government. Officials believe Kulkarni’s experience in a premier central agency could prove useful to the new administration. There is also a view that she could serve as an important channel of coordination between Chennai and New Delhi.
Top cop wait gets longer in Punjab
Punjab’s wait for a regular DGP continues, with the tenure of officiating DGP Gaurav Yadav extending since July 2022, after the then police chief V K Bhawra proceeded on leave. Despite judicial attention to the matter, the appointment process remains stalled. The UPSC has reportedly sought details from Punjab on the current status of pending cases involving Sharad Satya Chauhan, presently the Director, Punjab Vigilance Bureau. A clarification has been sought before convening the empanelment committee, which will shortlist three names for the post. Chauhan is the senior-most among the 14 IPS officers whose names Punjab forwarded on April 6. The query follows a CBI probe linked to an alleged bribery case involving Chauhan’s reader, Inspector O P Singh Rana.