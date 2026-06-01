JEE Advanced 2026: 56,880 clear exam, Bihar's Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1

NEW DELHI: A total of 56,880 candidates qualified in JEE Advanced 2026 out of 1,79,694 candidates who appeared for the examination conducted by IIT Roorkee. The exam was held on May 17.

Shubham Kumar from Bihar secured All India Rank (AIR) 1 with a score of 330 out of 360 marks. AIR 2 Kabeer Chhillar from Gurugram in the Delhi-NCR region scored 329 marks, while AIR 3 Jatin Chahar is from Rajasthan.

The female topper is Arohi Deshpande from Pune, who secured AIR 77 with a score of 280 marks. A total of 10,107 female candidates qualified.

All four top performers underwent coaching in Kota and represented the Delhi Zone.

The results underline the highly competitive nature of the examination. This year's qualifying percentage stood at 31.65 per cent, the highest in the past four years. In 2025, 54,378 candidates qualified, accounting for 30.01 per cent of those who appeared. The figures were 26.77% (48,248 candidates) in 2024 and 24.26 % (43,769 candidates) in 2023.

Formerly known as IIT-JEE, JEE Advanced is the sole qualifying examination for admission to undergraduate engineering, science and architecture programmes offered by the IITs.

According to an official release, the cut-off for inclusion in the Common Rank List was an aggregate score of 92 marks. The cut-off was 82 marks for OBC and GEN-EWS (Economically Weaker Section) candidates, while it was 46 marks for SC, ST and GEN-PwD (Persons with Disability) candidates.

Category-wise, 15,530 candidates qualified in the general category, 12,030 in OBC, 6,251 in GEN-EWS, 15,817 in SC and 6,365 in ST.

Among the zones, the Madras Zone recorded the highest number of qualified candidates at 14,294, followed by the Bombay Zone with 12,389 and the Delhi Zone with 10,697.