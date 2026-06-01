Kiratpur-Manali highway in Punjab blocked over Himachal entry tax

CHANDIGARH: Tension flared once again along the Punjab and Himachal Pradesh border today, with protesters blocking the Kiratpur Sahib–Manali National Highway for four hours over the entry tax imposed by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government.

The protest forms part of a coordinated agitation announced earlier by the Sangharsh Committee at 56 entry and exit points connecting Himachal Pradesh with neighboring states.

The action highlights growing opposition to the state government’s fiscal measures impacting inter-state movement and commerce.

Thus, there were long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway as commuters, tourists, and transporters faced delays due to the road blockade, as many road users were seen waiting on the highway as traffic remained suspended.

The blockade affected tourists heading towards popular destinations such as Manali, Bilaspur, and Kullu, as well as disrupting the movement of commercial vehicles carrying goods between the two states.