Kiratpur-Manali highway in Punjab blocked over Himachal entry tax

CHANDIGARH: Tension flared once again along the Punjab and Himachal Pradesh border today, with protesters blocking the Kiratpur Sahib–Manali National Highway for four hours over the entry tax imposed by the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Congress government.
The protest forms part of a coordinated agitation announced earlier by the Sangharsh Committee at 56 entry and exit points connecting Himachal Pradesh with neighboring states.
The action highlights growing opposition to the state government’s fiscal measures impacting inter-state movement and commerce.
Thus, there were long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway as commuters, tourists, and transporters faced delays due to the road blockade, as many road users were seen waiting on the highway as traffic remained suspended.
The blockade affected tourists heading towards popular destinations such as Manali, Bilaspur, and Kullu, as well as disrupting the movement of commercial vehicles carrying goods between the two states.
The protesters reiterated their demand for the immediate withdrawal of the proposed tax, claiming it would discourage tourism and negatively impact industries and businesses dependent on cross-border trade.
Sangharsh Committee members warned of intensifying the agitation if their demands were not addressed as they claimed that similar protests were being held at several border points connecting Himachal Pradesh with Punjab and Haryana.
Sangharsh Committee leader Gaurav Rana said that this agitation would continue until the Himachal Pradesh government withdrew the proposed entry tax and alleged that the tax would increase transportation costs and place an additional financial burden on people living in border areas who depend on inter-state movement for their livelihood.
"We have been left with no option but to launch this agitation. The Himachal entry tax is anti-people and will adversely affect traders, transporters, farmers, and ordinary citizens who regularly travel between Punjab and Himachal,” he said.
Another committee leader said the protest was being conducted peacefully and appealed to the public to support the agitation, and added that this is not merely an issue of taxation.
"Thousands of families in Punjab and Himachal share close social and economic ties. Imposing an entry tax will create unnecessary hurdles and affect trade, tourism and daily travel,” he said.