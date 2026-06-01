'Mantri Pradhan' epitome of incompetence, should follow 'rajdharma' and resign: Congress

The Congress on Monday sharply criticised the Modi government over the CBSE OSM controversy, claiming that the "Pradhan Mantri" has never held himself or his ministers to standards of accountability or ethics, and asserting that the "Mantri Pradhan" should uphold his "rajdharma" by stepping down immediately.

The opposition party reiterated its demand that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign immediately, alleging that he had presided "over one of the biggest institutional failures in India's education history".

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X and said that after denying the cybersecurity vulnerabilities in its On Screen Marking (OSM) system for weeks, the CBSE has finally acknowledged that the system has been compromised.

But what action is it planning to take against its contractor COEMPT, he asked, adding, "not much".

It appears that the COEMPT's benefactors in the CBSE and the Ministry of Education anticipated that COEMPT would not be fit for the task, he said.

In its August 2025 RFP, the CBSE had retained the power to blacklist vendors who were unable to deliver effectively, Ramesh pointed out.

In September, the CBSE issued a corrigendum that took away its own power to blacklist these vendors, he said.

"This is an inexplicable, government-backed attempt to save COEMPT, and it began even before COEMPT got the contract officially," Ramesh said in his post on X.

How much longer will the nation have to put up with Mantri Pradhan, whose Ministry has overseen and enabled such unfathomable irregularities in its tenders and which has cost lakhs of students their mental well-being, Ramesh asked taking a swipe at Pradhan.