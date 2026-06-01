MHA sets up dedicated NIA court in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region to conduct trials in scheduled offences

NEW DELHI: In a significant move aimed at strengthening the judicial framework for handling terrorism and insurgency-related and other organised criminal cases, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has designated a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Chhattisgarh’s Jagdalpur.

The court will exclusively hear and adjudicate cases involving scheduled offences investigated by the country’s premier anti-terror agency.

The Centre notified the decision under Section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, officials said, adding that the latest order supersedes an earlier notification issued in November 2019, while preserving all actions already taken under the previous directives.

“The newly designated Special Court will function under the Court of the Additional Sessions Judge in Jagdalpur. According to the notification, the court has been established following consultations with the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court and the Chhattisgarh government, in accordance with statutory provisions,” a senior MHA official said.

The officials said the dedicated court is expected to ensure quicker disposal of NIA-investigated cases by providing a specialised judicial mechanism focused exclusively on offences listed under the NIA Act. The move is also aimed at improving coordination between investigative agencies and the judiciary, reducing procedural delays and facilitating more efficient prosecution of high-priority cases.