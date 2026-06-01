Nagaland, Meghalaya CMs urge early release of abducted civilians in Manipur

GUWAHATI: The chief ministers of Nagaland and Meghalaya have appealed for the early release of six Naga and 14 Kuki civilians who were among those abducted in Manipur following the May 13 killings of three Thadou church leaders in an ambush in the violence-hit state’s Kangpokpi district.

In a letter to the United Naga Council (UNC), Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio said he had, during a telephonic conversation with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, conveyed the deep concern of Nagas over the abduction of the six people from the community.

“I requested his personal intervention and urged that all possible efforts be made by the Government of India to trace the six abducted persons, secure their release and bring the perpetrators to justice,” Rio wrote.

He said Shah assured him that the matter would be accorded the highest priority and that all necessary measures would be taken by the concerned agencies to trace the abducted persons, identify those responsible for the abduction, and ensure that the law takes its course.

Rio also spoke to the Union Home Secretary and the Director of Intelligence Bureau, citing the urgency and sensitivity of the matter and requesting immediate and coordinated action by all concerned agencies. He appealed to the UNC to prevail upon the Naga volunteers who allegedly kept 14 Kuki individuals in their custody, and facilitate their safe and unconditional release.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma said he, as the president of National People’s Party as well as a fellow citizen and Christian, was deeply pained by the continued captivity of the civilians.