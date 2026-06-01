NEET paper leak: Delhi court sends three accused to 14 days' judicial custody

A Delhi court on Monday remanded three individuals accused in the NEET paper leak case to 14 days of judicial custody. The accused include a physics translator associated with the National Testing Agency (NTA), a paediatrician from Latur, and a physics tutor.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the CBI's plea seeking judicial custody of physics translator Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, paediatrician Dr Manoj Shirure and physics teacher Tejas Harshadkumar Shah.

Hawaldar's CBI custody was extended by two days on Saturday, while Shirure and Shah were sent to five days of custodial interrogation on May 27.

CBI alleged that Hawaldar, in conspiracy with other accused persons, without authorisation kept and distributed the NEET-UG examination paper for money.

It alleged that Manoj Shirure played a "key role" in facilitating three students, including the son of Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who runs the Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC) in Maharashtra's Latur, in getting Chemistry questions from NEET paper setter P V Kulkarni.