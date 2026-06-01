NIA charge sheet traces banned outfit TRF's Pahalgam attack responsibility claim to Pakistan

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in its charge sheet, has stated that both the claim of responsibility for the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack and a later denial issued by the banned outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) originated from Pakistan.

Investigators said the first post appeared on the open-source social media platform Mastodon at around 4.32 pm on April 22, barely two-and-a-half hours after terrorists carried out the attack at Baisaran meadows near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir. The message was circulated through a TRF-linked propaganda handle called “Kashmir Fight” and explicitly referenced the attack using the hashtag #PahalgamAttack.

The attack left 26 people dead, including 25 tourists - 24 Indians and one Nepali national - as well as a local Kashmiri resident. According to eyewitness accounts cited by investigators, the victims were singled out on the basis of religion and shot at close range in front of their families before the attackers fled the scene.

The TRF, a militant organisation active in Jammu and Kashmir and designated a terrorist group by both India and the United States, withdrew its claim three days later. On April 25, it used a newly created Telegram-based outlet titled “TheResistanceFront Official” to deny any involvement in the killings.

The NIA has described the retraction as an attempt by both the TRF and Pakistan to create plausible deniability in the face of global outrage and condemnation, including criticism from the United Nations Security Council.

According to the agency, digital forensics established that the internet protocol (IP) address used to publish the initial claim was traced to Battagram in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The Telegram account that issued the denial was traced to Rawalpindi and was registered using a Pakistani mobile phone number.