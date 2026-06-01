No terror-related fatality in J&K in May for the first time in over three decades

SRINAGAR: The month of May passed off peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir with no fatality due to terror-related incidents, according to data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), which reflects improvement in security situation in the Union territory.

It is for the first time over three decades ago that May witnessed no loss of life in any terror incident or infiltration attempt. According to SATP data, 12 people have died in terror incidents in J&K this year with three deaths in January, six in February, two in March and one in April. The dead include 10 terrorists and one jawan.

“14 people died in terror-related violence in May in 2025, 7 in 2024, 14 in 2023, 38 in 2022, 16 in 2021, 28 in 2020, 37 each in 2019, 2018 and 2017, 27 in 2016, 16 in 2015, 10 in 2014, 12 in 2013, 13 in 2012, 19 in 2011, 43 in 2010, 27 in 2009, 39 in 2008, 59 in 2007, 140 in 2006, 188 in 2005, 195 in 2004, 241 in 2003, 288 in 2002, 300 in 2001 and 288 in May 2000,” reveals SATP data.