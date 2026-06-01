No terror-related fatality in J&K in May for the first time in over three decades

SRINAGAR: The month of May passed off peacefully in Jammu and Kashmir with no fatality due to terror-related incidents, according to data compiled by the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), which reflects improvement in security situation in the Union territory.
It is for the first time over three decades ago that May witnessed no loss of life in any terror incident or infiltration attempt. According to SATP data, 12 people have died in terror incidents in J&K this year with three deaths in January, six in February, two in March and one in April. The dead include 10 terrorists and one jawan.
“14 people died in terror-related violence in May in 2025, 7 in 2024, 14 in 2023, 38 in 2022, 16 in 2021, 28 in 2020, 37 each in 2019, 2018 and 2017, 27 in 2016, 16 in 2015, 10 in 2014, 12 in 2013, 13 in 2012, 19 in 2011, 43 in 2010, 27 in 2009, 39 in 2008, 59 in 2007, 140 in 2006, 188 in 2005, 195 in 2004, 241 in 2003, 288 in 2002, 300 in 2001 and 288 in May 2000,” reveals SATP data.
According to security experts, May used to see increase in violence in J&K after lull in winter months and re-opening of passes along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) due to melting of snow. Security officials said the continued anti-terror operations and strengthening of anti-infiltration grid to prevent intrusion of terrorists have had a positive impact on the ground situation. “The local recruitment by terrorists is at an all-time low and infiltration is also at its lowest,” an official said.
“All top terror outfit commanders have been killed. The terror infrastructure and support system, including the over ground workers (OGW) network, has been smashed and new recruitment has stopped,” he said. Former J&K police chief S P Vaid said, “Security forces and police have worked hard to bring down terrorists’ recruitment significantly.”
Youth from PoK crosses LoC for love, detained
Troops on Sunday detained a man from PoK, Zeeshan Mir (22), after he crossed the LoC reportedly in pursuit of cross-border love with a local girl, Irum Bano of Tulwari village, that had blossomed on social media. In a separate incident the same day, the Army foiled an alleged exfiltration bid by apprehending three persons in the Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.