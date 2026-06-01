North India sees below-normal temperatures as rain, thunderstorms lash multiple states; IMD signals monsoon advance

NEW DELHI: Most north Indian states on Monday reported below-normal temperatures, with rain and thunderstorms lashing parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh on the first day of June, weather data showed.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the southwest monsoon, which typically begins around June 1, is expected to arrive in Kerala in the next two to three days.

“The conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, and some parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the next two to three days," the IMD said.

The advance can also take place in some more parts of southwest, west-central, east-central and north-east Bay of Bengal, and the remaining parts of south-east Bay of Bengal during the period, it predicted.

Delhi recorded its coolest start to June in three years on Monday, with the Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker for the city, logging a high of 36.3 degrees Celsius and a low of 24.9 degrees Celsius.