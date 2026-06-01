Punjab Police raids SAD leader Majithia's house over alleged involvement in attack on police station

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police raided the residence of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar. Notably, Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.
Punjab Police has constituted teams to arrest Majithia and a few others for allegedly creating a ruckus at Majitha police station in Amritsar, and attempting to forcibly release a detainee, Jobanpreet, from police custody.
Shiromani Akali Dal termed the police action as 'political vendetta'.
The Amritsar Rural Police cordoned off Majithia's house, and hundreds of personnel reached his house. However, he was not present there.
Over 12 special police teams have been carrying out coordinated raids across multiple locations to identify and apprehend those who were involved in the incident based on the First Information Report (FIR) registered on Sunday.
The FIR stated that over 50-60 supporters, reportedly led by Majithia, gathered at the Majitha Police Station and allegedly forcibly entered the police station on Sunday.
They searched the rooms in utter disregard of the law, assaulted officers and damaged case files.
Police said action will be taken regardless of how highly one is placed. Meanwhile, an SIT has been formed in the matter.
Senior Superintendent of Police of Amritsar (Rural) Suhail Mir Qasim said that Jobanpreet Singh was arrested on Sunday morning, pertaining to a case registered on May 30 at Majitha police station.
"Jobanpreet Singh was being interrogated under lawful custody following a formal arrest. Meanwhile, an unlawful mob gathered outside the gate of the Majitha police station around 11.30 am and entered the police station with an aim to free Jobanpreet," he claimed.
Mir said the entry of the crowd was illegal and unauthorised.
"Bikram Singh Majithia was part of the mob. They reached the room where Jobanpreet was being questioned. Our personnel resisted, but they did not pay heed," he alleged.
Mir said, "The station house officer (SHO) and the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) arrived at the scene and tried to control the situation. Yet, they tried to pull him away, but the police managed to take him back into custody and placed him in the lockup. Taking cognisance of the incident, a case has already been registered, and we are conducting raids in various locations. The culprits will be arrested soon. We have named six accused, but we are identifying more people."
"Assault on the police force took place, and criminal force was used. They unlawfully assembled to deter the public servants from discharging their duty. Even an attempt to snatch the phone of the SHO was made,” he added.
Jobanpreet was once again forcibly taken out of the room. However, the police managed to take Jobanpreet back into custody.
"The crowd then raised slogans and tried to create a ruckus. An attempt to create an atmosphere of fear was made," Mir said.
A heavy police presence was seen outside Majithia's home when officers moved to question him in connection with the incident.
Majithia’s lawyer, Arshdeep Kler, said the police have also conducted raids at Majithia’s Chandigarh house.
Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said the police had a political motive against Bikram Singh Majithia as he won seat despite all the efforts made by the AAP to rig the recent local body election.
SAD MP from Bathinda and Majithia’s sister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, "Entire Punjab is watching this. Why is the chief minister so afraid of Bikram Majithia? The police, who should protect the people, have been turned into pawns to satisfy the government’s ego. What wrong did Bikram do? He rescued someone from illegal confinement who was going to be encountered at night. A case should be registered against those who committed this crime.”
Jobanpreet's father is an activist of the Kirti Kisan Union. Majithia, along with his supporters, had joined the protest. It is alleged that Jobanpreet was arrested in a fabricated case as he was a polling agent of SAD in the recently held municipal election.
The incident flared up tensions as the agitators claimed that they were not being informed about the whereabouts of Jobanpreet. They alleged that ASI Rashpal Singh, who had picked him up from the house, did not inform them about his whereabouts.