Punjab Police raids SAD leader Majithia's house over alleged involvement in attack on police station

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police raided the residence of senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar. Notably, Majithia is the brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Punjab Police has constituted teams to arrest Majithia and a few others for allegedly creating a ruckus at Majitha police station in Amritsar, and attempting to forcibly release a detainee, Jobanpreet, from police custody.

Shiromani Akali Dal termed the police action as 'political vendetta'.

The Amritsar Rural Police cordoned off Majithia's house, and hundreds of personnel reached his house. However, he was not present there.

Over 12 special police teams have been carrying out coordinated raids across multiple locations to identify and apprehend those who were involved in the incident based on the First Information Report (FIR) registered on Sunday.

The FIR stated that over 50-60 supporters, reportedly led by Majithia, gathered at the Majitha Police Station and allegedly forcibly entered the police station on Sunday.

They searched the rooms in utter disregard of the law, assaulted officers and damaged case files.

Police said action will be taken regardless of how highly one is placed. Meanwhile, an SIT has been formed in the matter.

Senior Superintendent of Police of Amritsar (Rural) Suhail Mir Qasim said that Jobanpreet Singh was arrested on Sunday morning, pertaining to a case registered on May 30 at Majitha police station.

"Jobanpreet Singh was being interrogated under lawful custody following a formal arrest. Meanwhile, an unlawful mob gathered outside the gate of the Majitha police station around 11.30 am and entered the police station with an aim to free Jobanpreet," he claimed.

Mir said the entry of the crowd was illegal and unauthorised.

"Bikram Singh Majithia was part of the mob. They reached the room where Jobanpreet was being questioned. Our personnel resisted, but they did not pay heed," he alleged.