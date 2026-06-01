Ranchi Diary | AI-based tech to manage crowd at Shravani mela

For the first time, the Jharkhand government will use AI-based technologies and tools for crowd management during the Shrawani Mela, beginning on June 22 in Deoghar. Officials have directed the police department to embrace the technology for the mega event. According to officials privy to the matter, real-time information about devotees will be gathered using this technology. The machinery can also determine the actual number of devotees and the devotees in the queue, waiting for puja.

Nabin to visit J’khand ahead of RS elections

BJP national president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to visit the state on a two-day tour beginning June 6 ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls. This will be his maiden visit to the state after taking charge as the party’s national president. His visit assumes political significance as it comes amid the ongoing contest for two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand. Nabin is expected to hold key discussions with senior state BJP leaders and review the party’s organisational and electoral strategies.

State set to introduce 50 electric buses

In a boost to the public transport system, the state government is planning to introduce electric buses across the key districts. Officials informed that the government is set to procure about 50 electric buses in the initial phase of the programme. The first batch of electric buses would be deployed in select districts to encourage environmentally friendly public transportation and reduce dependence on conventional fuel-powered vehicles. Students and elderly people will get free rides in these buses.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com