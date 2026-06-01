Rural areas more hostile to married women than urban centres: NFHS-6

NEW DELHI: Women living in rural areas in the age group of 18-49 years face spousal violence more than their counterparts in urban areas, according to the latest NFHS-6 data. It is not just spousal violence; women, mostly in rural areas, experience physical violence during pregnancy, and young women aged 18-29 years have experienced sexual violence by age 18.

Though, the National Family Health Survey-6 shows that more women have become empowered from being internet literate, holding more bank accounts, to having their own mobile phones, states have reported rising violence—both physical and sexual violence—against women living in rural areas.

However, there are states like Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Mizoram, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, and Puducherry where urban women face more spousal violence than those in rural areas.