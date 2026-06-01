Supercars set to roar in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: A first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Supercar Route, a part motoring, part access-led travel concept from Mumbai, a fleet of six luxury supercars has arrived in Amritsar, and tomorrow they are set to reach Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh to showcase the infrastructure, heritage, artisans, and local cuisine.

This is aimed at promoting experiential luxury tourism and encouraging people to travel more by road around the country.

The convoy comprises six supercars: Porsche 992 GT4s (2025), a Porsche 992 Cabriolet, a Porsche 991.2, BMW M2 Competition (2026) and two Lamborghini Huracán 640s.

These high-performance vehicles, known for their low ground clearance, are expected to navigate the mountainous roads of Kangra, providing a unique test of the road infrastructure.

Besides the 14 people in these supercars, there is a support crew of 10 people accompanying them.

Speaking with TNIE, The Supercar Route founder Zain Nadeem Rais, who is building a community that brings together performance cars, landscape, heritage, and high-end travel, said that it was a year back that he started this route with like-minded enthusiasts and this route is a movement born from passion, precision, and purpose.

This is their second trip to Himachal, as last year in April they drove from Chandigarh to Manali, then to the Atal Tunnel to Sissu.

"While in this trip we will drive from Amritsar to Dharamsala, on June 2, visit the historic Kangra Fort and the Maharaja Sansar Chand Museum before proceeding to Dharamkot above McLeodganj. Then on June 3, we have an audience with the 14th Dalai Lama, followed by visits to the Norbulingka Institute and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, and in the evening, a reception will be hosted by the Kangra royal family at Cloud’s End Villa in Dharamsala. The next we will travel to Bir Billing via Palampur, passing through the renowned tea gardens and one of the world’s most popular paragliding destinations. On June 5, we will be back in Chandigarh for a brief stopover on the way back,’’ he said.