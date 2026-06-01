Supercars set to roar in Himachal

CHANDIGARH: A first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Supercar Route, a part motoring, part access-led travel concept from Mumbai, a fleet of six luxury supercars has arrived in Amritsar, and tomorrow they are set to reach Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh to showcase the infrastructure, heritage, artisans, and local cuisine.
This is aimed at promoting experiential luxury tourism and encouraging people to travel more by road around the country.
The convoy comprises six supercars: Porsche 992 GT4s (2025), a Porsche 992 Cabriolet, a Porsche 991.2, BMW M2 Competition (2026) and two Lamborghini Huracán 640s.
These high-performance vehicles, known for their low ground clearance, are expected to navigate the mountainous roads of Kangra, providing a unique test of the road infrastructure.
Besides the 14 people in these supercars, there is a support crew of 10 people accompanying them.
Speaking with TNIE, The Supercar Route founder Zain Nadeem Rais, who is building a community that brings together performance cars, landscape, heritage, and high-end travel, said that it was a year back that he started this route with like-minded enthusiasts and this route is a movement born from passion, precision, and purpose.
This is their second trip to Himachal, as last year in April they drove from Chandigarh to Manali, then to the Atal Tunnel to Sissu.
"While in this trip we will drive from Amritsar to Dharamsala, on June 2, visit the historic Kangra Fort and the Maharaja Sansar Chand Museum before proceeding to Dharamkot above McLeodganj. Then on June 3, we have an audience with the 14th Dalai Lama, followed by visits to the Norbulingka Institute and the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, and in the evening, a reception will be hosted by the Kangra royal family at Cloud’s End Villa in Dharamsala. The next we will travel to Bir Billing via Palampur, passing through the renowned tea gardens and one of the world’s most popular paragliding destinations. On June 5, we will be back in Chandigarh for a brief stopover on the way back,’’ he said.
Rais who runs own event management company and owns a mango orchard says that the aim is to build a community that combines performance motoring with culture, heritage and tourism.
He also said that the aim is to inspire youth as if super cars can travel on roads around the country then why not people can drive around from one corner to another by their normal cars, and thus more road travel is encouraged, and one sees its own country and enjoy it’s culture, heritage and cuisines.
"It is totally a self-funded project, and we are not taking any sponsorship or funding from the government. We just request the authorities to make roads drivable. To showcase the unmatched beauty and potential of every state,’’ he said.
Rais said that this initiative is driven by young individuals who have achieved success through dedication and hard work.
"We have around 100 members in our group from 30s to 60s who have worked hard in their lives, and achieved themselves success; they are self-made. We are trying to showcase India as a global luxury destination and project our country as a hub for upscale travel, world-class hospitality, and exclusive experiences.’’
He says as a supercar owner, "We are a proud community of Indian supercar owners who explore our country’s most breathtaking terrains and iconic destinations, driving where few dare to go. Through every journey, we spread happiness, ignite aspiration, and celebrate the pride of driving our machines on our soil."
"Built on dreams, positivity, the mission to inspire, the supercar route aims to empower the youth and elevate cities across the nation with one fundamental belief.
"Aspire, Manifest, dreams do come true,’’ says Rais. He added that last October they also went to the Kaas Valley – Mumbai to Satara to Mahableshwar, and in December the Old Silk Route – Sikkim – Siliguri – Gangtok - Cho La Pass – Nathula Pass – Gangtok – Siliguri, and in February this year the Dunes Run: Jaisalmer – Mohangarh - Barmer – Longewala India – Pakistan Border. The plan is to curate at least three to four drives a year,’’ he says, and added that the general concept is of a scenic road trip designed for supercar owners of high-performance cars.