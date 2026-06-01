Three, including father and son, died after gas leak in Ludhiana factory

CHANDIGARH: Three workers, including a father and son, died while two others were hospitalised after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes following a toxic gas leak during sewage line cleaning at wrench and spanner manufacturing factory in Ludhiana today, which triggered panic among workers.

The incident occurred at a factory on RK Road in Industrial Area-A, where the workers had been called to clean a sewage line.

They were suddenly overcome by toxic fumes while carrying out the cleaning operation.

Three of them died on the spot, while two others lost consciousness and were rushed to a hospital.

Meanwhile, the doctors said the condition of the two hospitalised workers is stable.

At the time of the incident, the father and son were reportedly loading soil discharged from the lower section of a machine into a trolley when they came into direct contact with the gas.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said that a case has been registered against the factory management for alleged negligence.

"The investigation will determine responsibility and ascertain the exact nature of the gas involved, which has not yet been confirmed,’’ he added.

He further said that the police will also examine whether mandatory safety protocols were followed during the sewer-cleaning operation. On the other hand the local authorities launched a detailed probe into the incident, including compliance with mandatory safety measures for hazardous work in industrial units.