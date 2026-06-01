Two Indian medical students drown in Kazakhstan; Doctors Association seeks MEA help to bring back bodies

NEW DELHI: Two Indian medical students from Rajasthan pursuing MBBS studies in Kazakhstan reportedly drowned while swimming in an incident that occurred on May 30.

The tragedy came to light on Monday, following which the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) Doctors Association sought the Centre’s assistance in repatriating their bodies.

The deceased, identified as Brijraj Meena and Nikhil Kuri, were second-year MBBS students at Karaganda Medical University in Kazakhstan.

In a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Dr Mohammad Momin Khan of the FAIMA Doctors Association urged the government to extend all possible support to the bereaved families.

The association specifically requested the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan and the concerned authorities to expedite documentation, legal formalities and logistical arrangements required for the swift repatriation of the mortal remains to India.

“The grieving families are passing through an unimaginable tragedy and deserve all assistance from the authorities,” Dr Khan said in the letter.

He urged the Ministry and the Embassy to ensure that the bodies are brought back to their native places at the earliest so that the families can perform the last rites according to their customs, traditions and religious beliefs with dignity and respect.

The association said Indian students pursuing medical education abroad often face challenges during emergencies and that timely support from diplomatic missions becomes crucial in such situations.

The medical fraternity is united in mourning their untimely demise, the letter added.