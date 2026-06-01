Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez likely to visit India soon

NEW DELHI: Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez is likely to visit India soon, sources said on Monday, adding that both sides are tying up the trip that comes as New Delhi expands its energy partnerships and increases crude oil purchases from the South American nation.
Rodriguez was earlier expected to travel to India in the first week of June to attend the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit, which was postponed following concerns over the Ebola outbreak in parts of Africa. She is likely to be in India from June 3.
Her visit this week assumes significance as India diversifies its oil import basket amid disruptions and uncertainty surrounding shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy supplies. India has significantly increased purchases of Venezuelan crude in recent weeks to offset reduced cargoes from West Asia, according to sources familiar with the developments.
New Delhi has consistently described Venezuela as a long-standing and important energy partner. Venezuela was among India’s major crude suppliers until 2020, when imports were halted following international sanctions.
Indian public sector undertakings (PSUs) have maintained a presence in Venezuela since 2008 through partnerships with the state-owned energy company PDVSA, reflecting the strategic nature of the relationship.
The expected visit is likely to focus on strengthening cooperation in the energy sector, including oil trade and investment, as both sides seek to deepen economic engagement. While there has been no official announcement from either side regarding the visit, diplomatic sources indicated that discussions are underway and a final schedule is expected to be confirmed shortly.
Rodriguez’s visit would mark one of the highest-level engagements between India and Venezuela in recent years and is expected to provide fresh momentum to bilateral ties, particularly in the energy sector, which remains the cornerstone of the relationship.