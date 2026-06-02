30 Indians among illegal immigrant truck drivers arrested in US, face deportation

Around 30 Indian nationals living illegally in the United States and working as commercial truck drivers have been arrested in a federal crackdown and are set to be deported.

The arrests were made during ‘Operation Checkmate’, conducted by Border Patrol agents in Arizona’s Yuma Sector between May 11 and 15. According to a statement issued Monday by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), authorities arrested 52 undocumented individuals, including 36 found operating semi-trucks.

Of the 36 truck drivers detained, 30 were Indian nationals, while the remaining six were from Mexico, El Salvador and Russia.

Officials said the individuals held commercial driver’s licences issued by states including California, New York, Washington and Virginia, though some did not possess any valid driving documents.

Most of those arrested had employment authorisation documents issued during the administration of former President Joe Biden, but the permits had expired and were no longer valid.

All those detained are being processed under federal immigration laws and will be deported, authorities said.

Operation Checkmate is aimed at enforcing immigration laws and identifying undocumented individuals operating commercial vehicles across the country.

“Operation Checkmate reflects our commitment to safeguarding communities and roads from unlawfully present drivers who pose significant risks to public safety,” Acting Chief Patrol Agent of the US Border Patrol's Yuma Sector Dustin Caudle said.

Federal agents are on patrol every day to “ensure we stop these individuals and prevent more deadly crashes from occurring on the road across the United States.”

The crackdown comes amid tighter scrutiny of foreign commercial drivers under President Donald Trump’s administration. The Department of Transportation recently issued an order aimed at preventing unqualified foreign nationals from obtaining licences to drive commercial trucks and buses.

In recent months, several Indian-origin truck drivers in the US have been arrested and charged in connection with fatal commercial vehicle crashes.

(With inputs from PTI)