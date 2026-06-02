Amid suspense over candidates for Jharkhand's two Rajya Sabha seats, NDA struggles to secure support

RANCHI: With the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on June 18, it remains to be seen whether the NDA will be able to pull off a turnaround as it had earlier claimed. Suspense still continues regarding the names of candidates for Jharkhand's two Rajya Sabha seats, as deliberations concerning the nominees are still on.

According to party insiders, despite being short in numbers, a panel of three names have been forwarded to the central leadership as potential candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.

The NDA had stated that it will field a candidate for one seat. However, the party's central leadership may decide to nominate a leader other than those included in this panel as the party's candidate.

A candidate requires 28 votes to secure a seat. The JMM-led INDIA commands the support of 56 MLAs, making its victory on both seats virtually certain, while the NDA with its 24 MLAs would require four additional votes to secure even a single seat.

Despite falling short by a few votes to secure a Rajya Sabha seat, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi expressed confidence that legislators will vote according to their conscience, paving the way for the BJP candidate’s victory.

According to Marandi, Rajya Sabha election takes place outside the Assembly premises (within the designated voting compartment), and no party whip of any kind applies to it.

In the absence of a whip, legislators are free to cast their votes according to their own personal discretion.