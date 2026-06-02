Amid suspense over candidates for Jharkhand's two Rajya Sabha seats, NDA struggles to secure support

RANCHI: With the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on June 18, it remains to be seen whether the NDA will be able to pull off a turnaround as it had earlier claimed. Suspense still continues regarding the names of candidates for Jharkhand's two Rajya Sabha seats, as deliberations concerning the nominees are still on.
According to party insiders, despite being short in numbers, a panel of three names have been forwarded to the central leadership as potential candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.
The NDA had stated that it will field a candidate for one seat. However, the party's central leadership may decide to nominate a leader other than those included in this panel as the party's candidate.
A candidate requires 28 votes to secure a seat. The JMM-led INDIA commands the support of 56 MLAs, making its victory on both seats virtually certain, while the NDA with its 24 MLAs would require four additional votes to secure even a single seat.
Despite falling short by a few votes to secure a Rajya Sabha seat, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi expressed confidence that legislators will vote according to their conscience, paving the way for the BJP candidate’s victory.
According to Marandi, Rajya Sabha election takes place outside the Assembly premises (within the designated voting compartment), and no party whip of any kind applies to it.
In the absence of a whip, legislators are free to cast their votes according to their own personal discretion.
Meanwhile, the role of Jairam Mahto—the sole legislator from the JLKM—is also considered significant. Mahto, so far, has not been openly aligning with any particular camp.
Consequently, his single vote is deemed crucial within the dynamics of the Rajya Sabha elections. According to political analysts, the stance adopted by the JLKM's lone legislator—along with the possibility of cross-voting—could make the contest particularly intriguing.
All eyes are now fixed on the announcement of candidates from the ruling alliance and the opposition parties as well.
Notably, JMM recently had written a letter to the Election Commission (EC) expressing apprehensions over possible horse trading by the BJP ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. The party, in its letter, stated that although the BJP has only 21 MLAs in the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi and BJP State President Aditya Sahu have publicly announced that the party will field a candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.
JMM General Secretary and Spokesperson, Supriyo Bhattacharya further pointed out in his letter that the BJP has publicly announced its decision to field a candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls despite lacking sufficient numbers.
He alleged that there could be attempts to influence legislators through unethical means during the election process.