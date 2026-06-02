Students express discontent over technical glitches as CBSE re-evaluation portal goes live after delays

New Delhi: Some sections of students expressed discontent on Tuesday as they faced technical glitches while accessing the portal for marks re-evaluation for CBSE Class XII.
The portal was supposed to go live on May 29, the date was changed to June 1 and then June 2.
At 4.42 am, CBSE announced on social media that students can use the portal to apply for re-evaluation and also put out a video tutorial on it .
Over 98,000 class XII students had asked for the scanned copies of their answer sheets, totalling over 4 lakh, for viewing ever since the controversy over the On-Screen Marking System broke out.
The process for applying for re-evaluation was opened this morning.
Advocate Vineet Jindal took to X and said he had received complaints from many students and shared a screenshot from a student to substantiate it. In a post on X, Jindal said,
"The re-evaluation portal of CBSE is still facing glitches and technical issues. Sharing this screenshot as received from a student. Several students have reported difficulties in accessing their answer sheets and completing the re-evaluation process due to persistent portal-related problems. CBSE should urgently address these issues and ensure that students are not prejudiced because of technical failures beyond their control."
Deepak Suryavanshi shared his experience. He posted: "It's still not working, after filling log-in details & filling Captcha etc, its doesn't log in, it says "verification failed, Pls. check your details & try again".
Tagging the PM and Education Minister
Shankar Raj wrote on X: Gives login request expired 401 authentication failed each time why? @dpradhanbjp @iitmadras @narendramodi @PMOIndia, seriously what is going on ? dear Sir, sit with 2 students, try signing in and filling the revaluation details yourself to know the pain."
Another student said he was trying to log in to the portal since 5 am.
CBSE was responding to their queries from its handle on X.
IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur technical experts were roped in by the Education Ministry to assist the CBSE in identifying the glitches which occurred in the Online Screen Marking System and to help with the re-evaluation process.