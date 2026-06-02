Students express discontent over technical glitches as CBSE re-evaluation portal goes live after delays

New Delhi: Some sections of students expressed discontent on Tuesday as they faced technical glitches while accessing the portal for marks re-evaluation for CBSE Class XII.

The portal was supposed to go live on May 29, the date was changed to June 1 and then June 2.

At 4.42 am, CBSE announced on social media that students can use the portal to apply for re-evaluation and also put out a video tutorial on it .

Over 98,000 class XII students had asked for the scanned copies of their answer sheets, totalling over 4 lakh, for viewing ever since the controversy over the On-Screen Marking System broke out.

The process for applying for re-evaluation was opened this morning.