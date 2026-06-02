Co-operative societies in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari equipped with drone sprayers to slash costs, boost yields

RAIPUR: In a milestone towards modernising agricultural practices, Dhamtari is stated to have become the first district in the country to provide drone sprayer facilities to farmers directly through Primary Agricultural Credit Co-operative Societies (PACS).
The ambitious initiative, conceptualised under the supervision of Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra, was initially launched at the Loharsi cooperative society in the district.
Later trained drone pilots from several selected cooperative societies successfully demonstrated the technology, showcasing how drone-based spraying ensures the precise application of fertilisers and pesticides, drastically cuts input costs, and saves critical time for farmers.
The Collector emphasised that integrating advanced technology with cooperative societies is a revolutionary step for the rural economy.
"Drone technology has the potential to transform the agricultural sector. It will help our farmers work with higher efficiency at a lower cost," Mishra said. He added that consistent efforts are underway to establish Dhamtari as a national model district for agricultural innovation, ensuring even small-scale farmers can leverage scientific techniques to boost their productivity and income.
A key highlight of this initiative is its collaboration with Common Services Centres e-Governance, a cornerstone of the Digital India initiative. By empowering these PACS entities to function as CSCs, the initiative turns local cooperatives into multi-purpose service hubs. Moving forward, rural communities will not only get access to cutting-edge drone services but also a suite of digital and government services under one roof.
According to agricultural experts, using drones allows large areas of farmland to be sprayed in a fraction of the usual time while ensuring the balanced, uniform usage of chemicals. It reduces manual labor, lowers exposure to hazardous pesticides, and minimises crop damage caused by stepping into dense fields. Furthermore, the deployment of local drone pilots is opening up new avenues for skill development and employment for rural youth.
The various co-operative societies equipped with drone sprayers in this first phase include Bodra, Loharsi, Donar, Achhota, Kharenga, Bhothidih, Kundel, Gadadih, Jugdehi, and Kareli. Farmers across these regions also rent these drone services as needed.