Co-operative societies in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari equipped with drone sprayers to slash costs, boost yields

RAIPUR: In a milestone towards modernising agricultural practices, Dhamtari is stated to have become the first district in the country to provide drone sprayer facilities to farmers directly through Primary Agricultural Credit Co-operative Societies (PACS).

The ambitious initiative, conceptualised under the supervision of Dhamtari Collector Abinash Mishra, was initially launched at the Loharsi cooperative society in the district.

Later trained drone pilots from several selected cooperative societies successfully demonstrated the technology, showcasing how drone-based spraying ensures the precise application of fertilisers and pesticides, drastically cuts input costs, and saves critical time for farmers.

The Collector emphasised that integrating advanced technology with cooperative societies is a revolutionary step for the rural economy.

"Drone technology has the potential to transform the agricultural sector. It will help our farmers work with higher efficiency at a lower cost," Mishra said. He added that consistent efforts are underway to establish Dhamtari as a national model district for agricultural innovation, ensuring even small-scale farmers can leverage scientific techniques to boost their productivity and income.