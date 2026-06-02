Dehradun NGO under scanner: Child Rights Commission raids centre amid conversion allegations

DEHRADUN: In a significant development in the case of alleged exploitation of children under the guise of social work, the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (USCPCR) conducted a high-stakes raid on a private facility in Khairi village, Premnagar, on Tuesday.

The premises, operating under the banner of "Medical Ambassador," is now the subject of investigation following evidence suggesting the centre was a front for religious brainwashing and potential forced conversions.

The crackdown, spearheaded by USCPCR Chairperson Dr Geeta Khanna, has unearthed a web of irregularities, raising concerns about the misuse of vulnerable children and international funding. During the inspection, the commission’s team seized a cache of documents, registers, promotional literature, and posters.

Preliminary scrutiny of the materials indicates that the facility’s purported mandate—providing education and social support to children—was a smokescreen. Instead, investigators found evidence pointing toward organized activities designed to influence individuals’ religious beliefs.

"It is a matter of grave concern when the innocence of children, their education, or the vulnerabilities of disability are exploited to further hidden religious or ideological agendas," stated Dr Geeta Khanna following the raid.