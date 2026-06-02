DRDO's RudraM-II clears fresh trial under extreme conditions

NEW DELHI: India has moved closer to fielding a potent indigenous weapon to degrade enemy air-defence networks after the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Air Force (IAF) successfully flight-tested the RudraM-II air-to-surface missile from a Su-30 MKI fighter under what the defence ministry termed “extreme release conditions”.

The ministry said on Tuesday the missile struck its designated target with pin-point accuracy and met all trial objectives. The performance was validated through electro-optical sensors, radar and telemetry stations deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, Odisha.

RudraM-II is a next-generation anti-radiation missile geared to hunt and neutralise hostile radars, surface-to-air missile batteries and command-and-control nodes from stand-off ranges of up to 300 km. Armed with a 200-kg warhead and capable of terminal speeds of around Mach 5.5, it is purpose-built for Suppression and Destruction of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD/ DEAD) missions.

Critically, it does not depend solely on an active radar signal to find its mark. A combination of passive radar homing and imaging infrared seekers allows the missile to continue its attack even if radar operators switch off their equipment mid-flight, an evasion tactic the new seeker suite is specifically engineered to defeat.