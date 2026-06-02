ED raids locations in Maharashtra, Gujarat in drugs case linked to Dawood aide Salim Dola

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Maharashtra and Gujarat as part of a money laundering investigation linked to Mohammad Salim Dola, an alleged drug trafficker associated with the Dawood Ibrahim gang who was recently extradited from Turkiye, officials said.

The agency carried out raids at around 20 locations in Mumbai, as well as in Surat, Rajkot and Ankleshwar in Gujarat, after registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

Dola, also known as Salim Ismail Dola, is alleged to be a close associate of globally wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and has been accused by anti-narcotics agencies of operating a transnational drug trafficking syndicate.

The 59-year-old was detained in Turkiye on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued at India's request in March 2024. He was extradited to India in April and was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) shortly after arriving at Delhi airport.

The searches are being carried out at premises linked to suppliers of precursor chemicals, intermediaries engaged in chemical trading, accountants and traffickers involved in the manufacture and distribution of the synthetic narcotic drug Mephedrone (MD), hawala operators, and persons holding benami properties acquired from proceeds generated through the organised drug syndicate, ED officials said.

The money laundering case stems from multiple FIRs registered across Mumbai against Dola and others for offences relating to illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, they said.