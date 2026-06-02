Focus on Brahmin votes in UP, RSS ideologue to strengthen BJP structure

NEW DELHI: Aimed at strengthening its organisational structure, the BJP has begun assigning key responsibilities to its senior leaders, starting with the appointment of Nagendra Nath Tripathi, an RSS ideologue, as the party’s national organiser for senior workers’ outreach.

Previously serving as the BJP’s zonal general secretary for Bihar and Jharkhand, Tripathi has been elevated to a national role and will now operate from the party’s central headquarters. The appointment appears to serve a dual purpose.

First, it is being seen as an attempt to reconnect with Brahmin voters in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, where sections of the community are believed to be dissatisfied with the party. Second, it signals the renewed inclusion of RSS ideologues within the BJP’s organisational framework.

Tripathi, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, is expected to help the party strengthen its outreach among the influential Brahmin electorate in the state.

This appointment came just a few days after the appointment of state presidents in four states, including poll-bound Punjab. Tripathi is regarded as one of the party’s finest organisers, with extensive experience working behind the scenes to strengthen the organisation.

Earlier, he had served as the BJP’s organisation general secretary in UP for nearly eight years. He has been associated with the RSS since his school days and remains a bachelor devoted to the Sangh’s ideology. He has also served as a pracharak and held various responsibilities in the ABVP.

Tripathi is credited with strengthening the party’s grassroots structure and is widely regarded as one of its most successful election strategists.

A master strategist

Tripathi is credited with strengthening the party’s grassroots structure and is seen as one of its most successful poll strategists. In 2011, he was appointed organisation general secretary in Bihar, and in 2021 he was elevated to the position of regional organisation general secretary for Bihar and Jharkhand.