Germany removes airport transit visa requirement for Indian nationals

NEW DELHI: Indian nationals will no longer require an airport transit visa when travelling to a third country through German airports, the German Embassy in India announced on Tuesday. The exemption will come into effect from Wednesday following its publication in Germany’s Federal Law Gazette on June 2.

In a statement, the embassy said the move would simplify travel for Indian citizens transiting through Germany on their way to other international destinations. “Indian nationals will no longer need a transit visa when travelling to another country with a layover at a German airport. The lifting of the so-called airport transit visa requirement for Indian citizens was announced in the Federal Law Gazette on June 2, 2026, and takes effect on June 3, 2026,” the embassy said.

The embassy described the decision as a reflection of the growing partnership between the two countries. “It underlines the Federal Government's commitment to deepening German-Indian relations, facilitating the movement of people, and further strengthening economic ties,” it added.

The move is expected to benefit thousands of Indian travellers, including students, professionals, business travellers and tourists, who use German airports as transit hubs for destinations across Europe, North America and other regions.

Germany’s decision follows a similar step by France earlier this year. In February, the French government announced that Indian nationals transiting through France exclusively by air would no longer require an airport transit visa, with the exemption taking effect in April 2026.

Before the French policy change, Indian citizens were exempt from the airport transit visa requirement only if they held valid visas or residence permits for countries such as the United States, Canada, Japan or member states of the European Union.