Indian Railways loads 145 million tonnes of freight in May, passenger numbers rise

NEW DELHI: Despite challenges arising from the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia and its impact on logistics, Indian Railways loaded 145 million tonnes of freight in May 2026, registering a 1.3 per cent increase compared with May 2025.

The growth was driven by strong performances in key commodity segments, particularly iron ore, steel, fertilisers and Balance Other Goods. According to the Ministry of Railways, Balance Other Goods recorded a 16 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year. Iron ore loading rose by 4.8 per cent, while Pig Iron and Finished Steel loading increased by 3.5 per cent. Fertiliser loading registered a growth of 6.2 per cent.

Coal, the largest component of railway freight traffic, also maintained steady momentum, with loading increasing by nearly 1 per cent year-on-year. “ To meet the requirements of thermal power plants and ensure energy security, Indian Railways accorded priority to coal movement and closely monitored its transit across the network”, the ministry claimed, adding that the minister Ashwini Vaishnaw continues monitoring the freight and other services to archive the goal.

The ministry said Indian Railways strengthened oversight of domestic and EXIM container traffic to ensure seamless freight movement and maintain supply chain efficiency despite challenging global conditions.