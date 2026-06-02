Inspired by Ladakh breakthrough, Mehbooba calls for united J&K outreach to Centre

SRINAGAR: Drawing inspiration from the success of Leh and Kargil in securing constitutional safeguards under Article 371 for Ladakh UT through dialogue with the Centre, PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has called for a joint and coordinated outreach from political leaders of Jammu and Kashmir to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

In an outreach statement, the PDP chief has written letters to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Sunil Sharma, JKPCC President Tariq Hameed Karra, CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, People’s Conference Chairman Sajad Gani Lone, MP Engineer Rashid, J&K AAP President Mehraj Malik, PDF Chairman Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen, J&K National Panthers Party President Harsh Dev Singh, Shiv Sena (J&K unit) President Manish Sahni, Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti President Sanjay Tickoo, and Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee Chairman Jaspal Singh.

“J&K stands at a crossroad where we cannot let despair shape our future,” Mehbooba said and proposed a united political initiative, urging leaders to set aside differences and jointly advocate for resumption of meaningful dialogue on Jammu and Kashmir.

She emphasised that a collective voice is essential to represent the aspirations, grievances, and concerns of the people of the region at the national level.

“It necessitates a broad consensus above and across party and partisan lines to pull J&K out of the current debilitating stalemate. If we want to restore the dignity & security of our people, a constructive dialogue with the Government of India is a much needed imperative. The time has come to make a united outreach to the Prime Minister and Home Minister and prevail upon them to initiate a sustained dialogue with the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” she stated in the letter.