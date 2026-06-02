INTERVIEW | ‘India has emerged as global leader in big cat protection’

India has established itself as a global leader in wildlife conservation, particularly through the success in saving its big cats, said Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav. In an interview with TNIE, the minister discussed wildlife issues like India’s leadership in global efforts to conserve big cats, the use of technology, threat of trans-boundary wildlife diseases and the importance of raising corporate funds for conservation efforts.

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What is India’s role in the International Big Cat Alliance?

The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, envisions a scenario where big cats can thrive in healthy ecosystems, symbolising harmony between nature and humanity. The IBCA has been conceptualised as a treaty-based intergovernmental platform, led by India, to strengthen global cooperation for the conservation of the seven major big cats, tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma.

The IBCA’s global vision provides a strategic roadmap built on five core pillars of knowledge exchange, science-based conservation of big cats and their habitats, capacity building, awareness and outreach, and resource mobilisation. This vision seeks to integrate biodiversity conservation with climate resilience, ecosystem restoration, sustainable livelihoods and international cooperation.