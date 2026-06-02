INTERVIEW | ‘India has emerged as global leader in big cat protection’

India has established itself as a global leader in wildlife conservation, particularly through the success in saving its big cats, said Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav. In an interview with TNIE, the minister discussed wildlife issues like India’s leadership in global efforts to conserve big cats, the use of technology, threat of trans-boundary wildlife diseases and the importance of raising corporate funds for conservation efforts.
Excerpts:
What is India’s role in the International Big Cat Alliance?
The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA), initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, envisions a scenario where big cats can thrive in healthy ecosystems, symbolising harmony between nature and humanity. The IBCA has been conceptualised as a treaty-based intergovernmental platform, led by India, to strengthen global cooperation for the conservation of the seven major big cats, tiger, lion, leopard, snow leopard, cheetah, jaguar and puma.
The IBCA’s global vision provides a strategic roadmap built on five core pillars of knowledge exchange, science-based conservation of big cats and their habitats, capacity building, awareness and outreach, and resource mobilisation. This vision seeks to integrate biodiversity conservation with climate resilience, ecosystem restoration, sustainable livelihoods and international cooperation.
India has positioned itself as a global leader in conservation diplomacy through the launch of the IBCA. India’s experience in tiger and cheetah recovery, lion and snow leopard conservation, habitat management and community participation provides a strong foundation for global cooperation.
Through the IBCA, India is facilitating South-South cooperation, capacity building, technology transfer and innovative conservation financing to support 95 big cat range countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America.
What is the state of IBCA member countries?
The IBCA has 25 member countries—13 in Asia, 12 in Africa and 5 in the Americas—and five observer countries.
Technology has become an indispensable component of wildlife conservation. How India is integrating tech in conservation efforts and fixing accountability?
Technology has become an important force multiplier in wildlife conservation. India today uses a wide range of modern tools, such as radio telemetry, satellite-based monitoring, camera traps, drones, AI-enabled analytics, M-STrIPES smart patrolling systems, wildlife forensics and geospatial platforms for protection and scientific management of wildlife. They have significantly improved monitoring, protection, habitat management and rapid response systems.
At the same time, we recognise that technology systems operating in remote and dynamic field conditions can occasionally face operational limitations, signal disruptions, terrain-related challenges or technical inconsistencies. India’s approach is, therefore, focused on building resilient and diversified monitoring systems, rather than depending on any single technology platform.
Therefore, all technological interventions are implemented through established protocols, scientific institutions, expert oversight and continuous field evaluation. Agencies such as the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Wildlife Institute of India, Forest Survey of India and state forest departments work closely to ensure standardisation, monitoring and accountability in use of these technologies.
Importantly, India is also promoting indigenous and locally adaptable conservation technologies under the broader vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The emphasis is on ensuring that technology remains scientifically robust, field-tested, transparent and supported by community participation. Ultimately, technology is an aid to conservation, but the foundation of successful wildlife protection remains strong institutions, scientific management and human resource.
India does not have a policy on wildlife trans-boundary disease management. Instead, risks are managed through other schemes. When can India expect single policy?
India recognises that wildlife diseases and trans-boundary zoonotic risks are emerging as major global conservation and ecological challenges. While India addresses these issues through multiple frameworks and institutions under the broader One Health approach, significant progress is already underway towards creating a more integrated and coordinated national framework.
The government is currently working on the National Wildlife Health Policy, which aims to strengthen wildlife disease surveillance, diagnostics, outbreak preparedness, research and inter-agency coordination. The proposed framework is being developed with the involvement of institutions like the Central Zoo Authority, Wildlife Institute of India, veterinary institutions, scientific bodies and public health agencies.
At the same time, India has already established several important mechanisms, including the National One Health Mission, zoonotic disease surveillance networks, the One Health Consortium and specialised wildlife health facilities, such as the National Referral Centre for Wildlife in Junagadh.
Policy formulation on such an important issue requires scientific consultations and coordination across sectors. The objective is not just to create a policy document, but to establish a robust, science-based operational framework capable of addressing future wildlife health and trans-boundary disease challenges in an integrated manner. India is moving steadily in that direction.
How does the government mobilise resources and partnership for wildlife conservation efforts?
The government is adopting a multi-dimensional approach by bringing together governments, scientific institutions, local communities, corporates, multilateral agencies and conservation organisations on a common platform. Wildlife conservation today requires not only public funding, but also sustained institutional collaboration and innovative financing mechanisms.
India has significantly strengthened budgetary and institutional support through initiatives such as Project Tiger, CAMPA, Project Elephant, Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats and species-specific conservation programmes.
Also, the government is increasingly encouraging partnerships with the corporate sector, philanthropic institutions, NGOs and international organisations. The IBCA seeks to mobilise global cooperation, technical expertise and conservation finance through partnerships with the leading conservation organisations.
India is promoting innovative financing mechanisms, such as CSR participation, carbon-linked instruments and landscape-based investments. Increasingly, conservation is being linked with sustainable livelihoods, ecotourism and green skill development.
Importantly, conservation cannot just succeed through government action. It depends on building a “whole-of-society” approach, where communities, industry, youth and global partners become active participants in protecting biodiversity and ecological security.