Jharkhand police probe uncovers Aadhaar tampering racket linked to cyber fraud money transfers.

RANCHI: In a major revelation, investigators have found that cybercriminals were misusing Aadhaar cards of unsuspecting villagers to route money obtained through online frauds committed across the country. The modus operandi came to light during the interrogation of cyber fraudsters recently arrested in Ranchi.

The accused allegedly tampered with genuine Aadhaar cards to create forged versions and used them to open bank accounts with fake addresses. Once the accounts were activated, the altered Aadhaar cards were restored to their original form, making it difficult to trace the fraud.

During the investigation, Ranchi Police recovered dozens of such Aadhaar cards that were allegedly being used to facilitate cybercrime and launder fraudulent proceeds.

“As of now, mule accounts were used by the fraudsters having their own address, but during the investigation, it has been found that now they have started using fake addresses of any remote location to receive and transfer illegally obtained money,” said Ranchi City SP Paras Rana.

The fraudsters first obtain a person's Aadhaar card, alter the address to that of a remote location to open a bank account, and then restore the Aadhaar card to its original details, he added.

The SP further said that this new modus operandi was revealed by the five fraudsters arrested in Ranchi on Friday. More than 50 passbooks, dozens of Aadhaar cards and ATM cards have been recovered from there.

At least 4-5 four to five bank accounts were found to be in the name of one single person, he said.

“The investigation into this matter is still on, and all recovered documents are currently being scrutinised. The individuals whose Aadhaar cards were used to open these accounts are also being investigated,” said the SP. Action will be taken against them as well if their involvement is established, he added.