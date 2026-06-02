Kolkata Diary | Three Kolkata Police personnel suspended

Three Kolkata Police personnel were suspended for extorting money from businessmen. Departmental proceedings have also been initiated against the three suspended employees – a constable, an assistant sub-inspector and a driver of a Kolkata Police vehicle. According to sources, they were attached to the Shyampukur police station in the northern part of the city. Sources said that police authorities concerned were informed about the allegations brought against the three policemen. They used to extort money from businessmen while on duty in the Shyampukur area. After verifying the GPS location of the PCR van used by them and CCTV footage, police authorities found that the allegations against them were true.

Nine arrested on charge of IPL betting

Nine people have been arrested by police in connection with operating an online IPL betting racket. Acting on a tip-off, police from Chakdaha Police Station in Nadia district raided a house on Sunday night and nabbed nine people from the spot. Police have seized 12 mobile phones and one tab from the accused. The accused have been identified as Akash Sardar, Rajib Sadhukhan, Subhojit Sarkar, Sujan Pal, Subho Sarkar, Biswajit Das, Prasanta Sarkar, Sujit Pal and Debashis Ghosh. All of them are residents of Nadia district, the police sources said. Using the mega show of the IPL final, the racket was operating the online betting racket, the sources said.