Mission 2027: BJP assigns Rawat, Bhatt to reclaim weak seats in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand has begun a significant strategic overhaul, assigning former Chief Minister and Haridwar MP Trivendra Singh Rawat and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt the task of reviving the party's prospects in constituencies where it underperformed in the last Assembly polls.

The recent visit of the party's national leadership to Dehradun has sparked intense political speculation, with analysts divided over whether the changes reflect proactive electoral planning or precautionary measures driven by internal concerns.

The central leadership's outreach, led by newly appointed national office bearers, played a key role in assessing the party's organisational and electoral standing in the state. The exercise resulted in immediate changes, including the appointment of a new state in charge.

The impact of the visit is already evident within the organisation. The first major structural change was the transfer of state General Secretary (Organisation) Ajay Kumar to Rajasthan.

Much of the deliberation focused on the party's electoral vulnerabilities. The BJP's performance in the previous Assembly elections, particularly in Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts, emerged as a key area of concern.