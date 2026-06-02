National Medical Commission directs medical colleges to implement safe injection practices

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed all medical colleges and institutions to mandatorily implement safe injection practices to prevent transmission of blood-borne infections, including HIV, Hepatitis B (HBV), and Hepatitis C virus.

Stressing "zero tolerance" for any practice that causes serious breaches of patient safety, the NMC said, "Strict adherence to safe injection practices is a non-negotiable patient safety mandate."

In an advisory, NMC Secretary, Dr. Raghav Langer, cited data and evidence from international and national settings that depict unsafe injection practices may result in outbreaks of HIV and other blood-borne infections.

"Such events are entirely preventable through strict adherence to standard infection prevention and control practices," the advisory said.

“In view of the above, all the Medical Colleges are hereby advised to ensure full compliance to prevent the avoidable transmission of blood-borne infections and adhere strictly to the National Guidelines for Infection Prevention and Control,” the advisory added.