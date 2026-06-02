SC directs removal of encroachments from Agasthyamalai ecological landscape

Taking serious note of encroachments in the protected areas of the Agasthyamalai ecological landscape in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, the Supreme Court has directed authorities to prepare and implement a time-bound eviction plan on priority.

The top court also ordered disciplinary and legal action against 118 serving and retired government officials identified as encroachers in the ecologically sensitive region.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said encroachments within the protected areas of Agasthyamalai landscape, including the Kalakad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve, Srivilliputhur-Megamalai Tiger Reserve and the Kanyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary, have persisted and proliferated over several decades despite specific directions issued by the Madras High Court and the orders passed by the top court.

"The present proceedings concern not merely questions of regulatory compliance or administrative accountability, but strike at the very heart of environmental governance and the constitutional obligation of the State to preserve and protect ecologically sensitive regions, fragile ecosystems, and critically endangered wildlife for the benefit of present and future generations," the bench said.

It delivered its verdict on May 29 on a plea raising issues, including those concerning preservation of reserve forests, wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves in Tamil Nadu.

It noted that as per a July 2025 interim report of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), the Agasthyamalai ecological landscape covers 3,500.36 square km encompassing several districts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

It noted that as per report a submitted by the district magistrate of Theni district, a total of 4,601 encroachers have occupied 5,072.653 hectares of land in reserved forests across the district and thus far, only 1.8 percent of the total encroached forest land has been reclaimed.